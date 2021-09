On Sunday night, Matthew Stafford took the field for the Los Angeles Rams for the first time and it did not take him long to make Detroit Lions fans weep.

Take a look as Stafford’s second pass for the Rams is a 67-yard TD strike to Van Jefferson.

I will continue crying now.

This Stafford guy can SLING IT 🎯 His first touchdown as a Ram to @VanJefferson12! pic.twitter.com/t1938rUAJ0 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 13, 2021