Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly says he wants to return to Michigan

It is Super Bowl Sunday and in a matter of hours, many Detroit Lions fans will be rooting hard for Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

On Friday, WDIV Detroit reporter (and good friend of the Staffords) Hank Winchester caught up with Kelly Stafford and she talked about how this Super Bowl is for Michigan as much as it is for Matthew.

“This Super Bowl is as much Matthew’s as it is the people of Michigan’s,” Stafford said. “He’s grown up there, they’ve groomed him to be this quarterback. He’s tough because he was there, he learned how to be leader, because he played there.”

“The people of Detroit are like no other,” Stafford said. “There’s nothing like Michigan people, that’s like our extended family, and I still feel that way.”

Kelly added that Matthew told her the first place they are going after Super Bowl LVI is Michgan.

Check it out.