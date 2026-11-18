Bleacher Report has put a Matvei Michkov trade in front of the Detroit Red Wings, and the asking price is Simon Edvinsson straight across. No prospects. No draft picks. One unsigned young star for another.

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That is not the kind of offer Detroit has been fielding. Every reported bid for Edvinsson so far has been built on futures. Elliotte Friedman said on Sportsnet’s Saturday Headlines that San Jose made at least one serious offer the Red Wings did not accept, with young centers and draft capital at the center of it. TSN’s Chris Johnston said Tuesday that the Toronto Maple Leafs are lurking in the background, even though they hold no first-round pick in 2027 or 2028. The Bleacher Report version skips the futures and sends back a 21-year-old who is already scoring in the NHL.

There is one problem with it. The Philadelphia Flyers say Michkov is not going anywhere. Asked directly about trading him, general manager Daniel Briere told Sportsnet’s Frank Seravalli, “No, that’s not the plan at all. We’ve never discussed that.”

Nov 14, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matvei Michkov (39) celebrates his goal during the second period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Bleacher Report Matvei Michkov trade idea, in full

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report published five Michkov trade ideas on Tuesday. Four of them were packages of prospects and first-round picks from Chicago, Montreal, Seattle and Utah. The Detroit entry was the only one-for-one deal on the list.

There are messes, and then there is whatever the Detroit Red Wings are right now. An interim general manager, an unsigned restricted free agent who is supposed to be a core player, and their longest-tenured, now-former captain sitting out of the lineup waiting for a trade that he requested over the summer. As if that is not enough, the team still is not very good. They need something. So why not try to solve one of those problems while also getting a potential top-line scorer back in return? The Red Wings may not have the type of young center that the Flyers would be in the market for, but Simon Edvinsson (unsigned restricted free agent) could be a potential top-pairing, long-term option for their defense. Related coverage Red Wings Floated in a One-for-One Michkov Trade Read more → Adam Gretz, Bleacher Report

The interim general manager Gretz mentions is Shawn Horcoff, who took the job on Sept. 15 after Steve Yzerman was removed from the role in July. The former captain is Dylan Larkin, who asked for a trade over the summer and is not in the lineup. Horcoff has not sounded like a general manager shopping Edvinsson either. He told NHL.com’s Nicholas J. Cotsonika on Nov. 11, “I’d still like to sign Simon, but I think when it’s someone like that and the situation that we’re in, you can’t help but take calls.”

There is a chance that this could be enough for the Red Wings in return, and maybe for the Flyers as well.

Michkov has a contract clock of his own

Michkov has played in 24 games this season with Philadelphia. He has scored 11 goals and has recorded eight assists, along with a plus/minus rating of minus-11. The 21-year-old is in the final season of the three-year entry-level contract he signed in July 2024, and he becomes a restricted free agent next summer with no arbitration rights. Briere said over the summer that the Flyers were not negotiating with their pending free agents, preferring to see how this season went first.

Why a one-for-one deal is risky for both teams

The issue is that even if the Red Wings wanted Michkov and the Flyers wanted Edvinsson, they both have to also agree that they want new contracts. If Detroit couldn’t handle contract negotiations with Edvinsson, what makes people think they may be able to handle them with Michkov as well? This is a 1-for-1 situation that would be risky business for both teams.

Yes, the Flyers would get a defenseman who scored nine goals and recorded 16 assists, along with a plus/minus rating of plus-12 in 72 games last season with Detroit. The catch is the calendar. Edvinsson has to sign an NHL contract by Dec. 1 or he is ineligible to play the rest of the 2026-27 season, which would leave any team trading for him under two weeks to close the deal Detroit has not been able to close.

Where the Red Wings and Flyers actually sit

The other thing working against the idea is the standings. Detroit is 8-10-3 and sits seventh in the Atlantic Division with 19 points. Philadelphia is 7-11-2 and sits sixth in the Metropolitan with 16. Gretz is right that the Red Wings need something. He is also describing two teams that are both bad right now, which could wind up not making sense for either party.