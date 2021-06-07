Maverick’s star Luka Doncic turns down jersey swap with Clippers Paul George [Video]

Sharing is caring!

On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks had an opportunity to steal a series from the Los Angeles Clippers but they took control in the 2nd and 3rd quarter on their way to a 126-111 win on their home court.

Following the game, Mavericks star Luka Doncic had a nice conversation with Paul George of the Clippers that ended with George taking off his jersey and offering a swap with Doncic.

As you will see below, Doncic wanted nothing to do with a jersey swap with George.

To be fair, Luka may have already promised his jersey to somebody else but that does not make this any less uncomfortable to watch.

Long conversation between Luka and Paul George, but Luka doesn't complete the jersey swap pic.twitter.com/wooAAzA3se — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) June 6, 2021

Luk