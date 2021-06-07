Maverick’s star Luka Doncic turns down jersey swap with Clippers Paul George [Video]

On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks had an opportunity to steal a series from the Los Angeles Clippers but they took control in the 2nd and 3rd quarter on their way to a 126-111 win on their home court.

Following the game, Mavericks star Luka Doncic had a nice conversation with Paul George of the Clippers that ended with George taking off his jersey and offering a swap with Doncic.

As you will see below, Doncic wanted nothing to do with a jersey swap with George.

To be fair, Luka may have already promised his jersey to somebody else but that does not make this any less uncomfortable to watch.

