Max Anderson and Ben Jacobs have been named the Detroit Tigers prospects of the year by MLB Pipeline, and only one of them is anywhere close to Comerica Park. Anderson hit .302 with 15 home runs and 57 RBIs in 108 games for the Toledo Mud Hens in Triple-A this season, and that is the line of a player Detroit has to find room for in 2027.

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Anderson, a 24-year-old second baseman, also posted a .386 on-base percentage, a .477 slugging percentage and an .863 OPS, with 24 doubles and five stolen bases in seven attempts. MLB Pipeline, which ranks him as Detroit’s No. 10 prospect, credited him with topping the organization in wRC+ at 134 after he arrived in Toledo off an Arizona Fall League batting title.

What Max Anderson’s Toledo Season Means for Detroit’s 2027 Infield

There is a real chance Anderson is the Tigers second baseman on opening day next season. Detroit could line up with Spencer Torkelson at first base, Hao-Yu Lee at third and Kevin McGonigle at shortstop, which leaves second as the clearest opening for Anderson’s bat. His year in Toledo says he is ready for the majors, and the Tigers have other 2027 infield calls to make around him.

Why Ben Jacobs Shares the Tigers Prospects of the Year Honor

Jacobs, a 22-year-old left-hander, was the top pitching performer in Detroit’s farm system, and August is the month that made the case. He went 2-0 with a 0.44 ERA across four starts for the West Michigan Whitecaps, giving up one earned run and striking out 25 batters in 20.2 innings.

Over the full season Jacobs pitched in 22 games and started 19 of them. He opened the year with the Lakeland Flying Tigers in Single-A and spent the bulk of it with West Michigan in High-A, finishing with 92.1 innings, 65 hits and 37 runs allowed, 41 walks, 132 strikeouts and a 1.15 WHIP. MLB Pipeline, which has him sixth in the system, said he led Tigers minor leaguers with at least 90 innings in ERA at 3.51, strikeouts per nine at 12.87 and WHIP.

The third-round pick, 98th overall, in the 2025 MLB Draft is not part of that 2027 picture yet. Jacobs could open next season with the Erie SeaWolves in Double-A, which still leaves him a couple of years from the MLB level.