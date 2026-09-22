Five Games Left for Max Anderson’s Tigers Debut

Detroit Tigers second base prospect Max Anderson spent the 2026 minor league season with the Toledo Mud Hens at the Triple-A level. In 113 games with Toledo this season, he hit .302 with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs, along with six stolen bases on eight attempts.

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His on-base percentage was .386, his slugging percentage was .486 and his OPS was .872. Anderson, 24, has yet to play for the Tigers at the major league level.

Max Anderson Is on the Tigers Taxi Squad

Toledo’s season ended Sunday with a 2-0 shutout of the Louisville Bats, so Anderson only plays again this year if Detroit puts him in a game. Emily Waldon, a Tigers prospect writer for Baseball America, reported on X on Sunday, “Source: Max Anderson, and Corey Julks are several who will stay after the game today to be included in Tigers taxi squad. Also being told Thayron Liranzo is in consideration, but not yet confirmed for the squad.”

There are just five games remaining for Detroit, and all five are at Comerica Park. The Tigers have two games left against the Washington Nationals and three against the Pittsburgh Pirates. With nothing left to play for, giving Anderson a look in a game or two would cost them nothing.

Not on the 40-Man Roster

Anderson is not on the 40-man roster, which makes it harder for the Tigers to get him into a game this month. They may have to wait until next season, but there is very little downside to making the move now.

Nothing Left to Lose in Detroit

Katrina Stebbins of Motor City Bengals wrote:

“There’s little to lose at this point. Their loss to the White Sox on Sunday night marked their elimination from postseason contention, rendering their last six games basically meaningless. That doesn’t mean the Tigers can’t have a little fun, though. They’re probably letting Justin Verlander pitch against the Pirates on Saturday; why not add a debut on top? Related coverage Why Detroit Tigers 2nd Round pick Max Anderson is ‘Best hitter I’ve ever seen’ Read more → The only thing that could be keeping the club from actually making the move is that Anderson isn’t currently on the 40-man roster. But assuming that they want to save him from the Rule 5 draft this offseason (which they should), it might even behoove them to get the roster move out of the way early.”

Playing Anderson now, instead of risking him in the Rule 5 draft, is the smart move. Detroit fans want to see what he can do. He is expected to be added to the 40-man roster this offseason, and he will have a chance to make the team out of spring training.