Max Anderson has hit at every level the Detroit Tigers have sent him to, and he still does not have a spot on the 40-man roster. That squeeze is the reason MLB.com named the second baseman Detroit’s trade candidate going into the 2026-27 offseason.

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Mark Feinsand of MLB.com published a rundown of one trade candidate for every club on Monday, and Anderson is the name next to the Tigers. Feinsand wrote:

“A second-round pick in the 2023 Draft, Anderson has put together a pair of impressive seasons at Double-A and Triple-A, but the 24-year-old still isn’t on the 40-man roster and isn’t a lock to be part of the 2027 club. With Hao-Yu Lee capable of handling second-base duties, Anderson — who won a Minor League Gold Glove Award in 2026 — could be expendable in the right deal given the glut of infield talent in the organization.”

Mar 6, 2026; Lakeland, Florida, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Max Anderson (82) throws to first during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Max Anderson hit his way through Triple-A in 2026

Anderson played 113 minor league games in 2026, 108 of them with Triple-A Toledo and five at Single-A Lakeland. He hit .302 with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs, along with six stolen bases on eight attempts. His on-base percentage was .386, his slugging percentage was .486, and his OPS was .872. His Mud Hens line on its own was .302/.386/.477 with 24 doubles.

The bat is not the only part of the case. Anderson won a Minor League Gold Glove Award at second base in 2026, and he was named one of the Tigers’ prospects of the year by MLB Pipeline in October. Two years of production and an award for the defense still have not bought him a roster spot.

Detroit’s 40-man infield is already full

The infielders on the Tigers 40-man roster are Javier Baez, Tsung-Che Cheng, Jace Jung, Colt Keith, Hao-Yu Lee, Kevin McGonigle, John Peck, Trey Sweeney and Spencer Torkelson. If Detroit is going to make room for a player like Anderson, it may have to trade a player like Baez, who is entering the final year of his six-year, $140 million contract at $24 million in 2027. Sweeney is another name the Tigers should consider moving off of to open a spot.

Second base is the tightest square on that board, and it is already the subject of its own argument in Detroit. Feinsand’s reasoning runs through Lee, who the Tigers believe can handle the position every day. That is what turns a Gold Glove winner hitting .302 at Triple-A into a trade chip instead of a starter.

What Detroit should want in return

The only way the Tigers should trade Anderson is if they get a proven player back, or a young one with real upside like Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday. Short of that, Detroit needs to find him a 40-man spot some way, somehow.