Must See: Max Clark Blasts First MLB Home Run

Max Clark’s dream start with the Detroit Tigers just keeps getting better.

The rookie center fielder launched the first home run of his MLB career Saturday night, crushing a two-run shot off Athletics starter Jack Perkins in the top of the sixth inning.

Clark’s drive traveled 387 feet to right field and extended Detroit’s lead to 6-2.

Max Clark Wastes No Time Making His Mark

The home run came in Clark’s second major-league game, one night after he delivered three hits and two doubles during an electric MLB debut.

Clark arrived in Detroit with a reputation for speed, plate discipline and strong defense. It has taken him less than two full games to show that his growing power also belongs in the conversation.

Perkins entered Saturday’s game as Oakland’s scheduled starter after carrying a 6.45 ERA into the matchup.

A Remarkable Start to Clark’s Career

Clark has looked comfortable from his first major-league plate appearance.

He helped spark Detroit’s 13-1 victory Friday before providing another major jolt Saturday. His first MLB homer gave the Tigers needed breathing room and created another unforgettable moment for the organization’s top prospect. Clark’s debut included three hits, two doubles and a walk in the series opener.

Two games. Multiple extra-base hits. One trip around the bases.

Not bad for an introduction.

Bottom Line

Max Clark’s first MLB home run was no cheap shot.

The 21-year-old drove a Jack Perkins pitch 387 feet to right field for a two-run homer, pushing Detroit ahead 6-2 in the sixth inning.

Tigers fans waited years to see Clark reach the majors. He has needed only two nights to show why the excitement was justified.