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TodayTigersat CHW · 7:40 PMStarts in 6h 57m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, CHSN

Max Clark Is Turning Into Exactly What Detroit Hoped

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Rookie Detroit Tigers outfielder Max Clark made his MLB debut on July 31 against the Athletics, and he has made a ton of noise in the Tigers lineup since being called up. In 42 games this season for Detroit, he has a .277 batting average with three home runs and 22 RBIs, along with five stolen bases on six attempts.

Clark is only 21 years old. He also has a .352 on-base percentage this season. Clark is going to be one of the cornerstone pieces for this franchise along with shortstop Kevin McGonigle. Entering Wednesday’s afternoon game against the Toronto Blue Jays, he was on a six-game hitting streak.

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Max Clark Extends the Hitting Streak to Seven Games

On Wednesday, Clark went 1-for-4 against Toronto in a 5-1 loss at Rogers Centre. He is now on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last seven games played, he has a .400 batting average with one home run and six RBIs, along with three stolen bases.

Clark has 10 hits in 25 at-bats over those seven games. He has also scored eight runs during the streak, which started on Sept. 9 against the Minnesota Twins.

A Four-Game Series in Chicago Is Next

Detroit will begin a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox on the road on Thursday night. This is a huge series for both teams. Chicago is looking to get back into first place in the American League Central after losing a series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Clark Is Playing His Way Into Detroit’s Long-Term Plans

Assuming Clark is in the lineup for Thursday night against the White Sox, he will look to extend his hitting streak to eight games. With not much time left in the season, Clark is looking like he will be an everyday player for this franchise for the long haul here.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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