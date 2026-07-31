Detroit Tigers Rookie Max Clark Chooses Jersey Number

Max Clark is expected to have a new number when he makes his highly anticipated Detroit Tigers debut Friday night against the Athletics.

According to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Clark appears set to wear No. 15 with Detroit.

The Tigers’ top prospect wore No. 3 during his time with the Toledo Mud Hens, but that number is unavailable in Detroit. The organization retired No. 3 in honor of Hall of Fame shortstop Alan Trammell.

Clark Joins a Long Line of Tigers Wearing No. 15

Several familiar players have worn No. 15 for Detroit in recent years.

Zack Short was the most recent Tiger to use the number in 2026. Carson Kelly wore it during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, while Jake Marisnick also wore No. 15 in 2023.

Other recent Tigers to wear the number include Tucker Barnhart, Nomar Mazara, Mikie Mahtook, Erick Aybar and Brandon Inge.

Clark will now try to make the number his own.

Max Clark Set for MLB Debut

Detroit’s decision to promote Clark gives fans their first major-league look at the No. 3 overall pick from the 2023 MLB Draft.

The 21-year-old hit .276 with a .368 on-base percentage, 11 home runs and 21 stolen bases over 90 games with Toledo this season. His combination of speed, defense and plate discipline has made him the most anticipated position-player prospect in the Tigers organization.

Now the wait is nearly over.

Bottom Line

Max Clark wore No. 3 in Toledo, but Alan Trammell’s retired number forced a change when the Tigers called him up.

Clark is expected to wear No. 15 when he makes his MLB debut against the Athletics. Detroit fans will soon find out whether that number becomes closely associated with the organization’s next young star.