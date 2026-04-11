A.J. Hinch Explains Why Max Clark Was Not Called Up To Replace Parker Meadows

The Detroit Tigers didn’t have much time to react.

When Parker Meadows went down with a broken arm and concussion following a violent outfield collision, Detroit suddenly had a hole in center field, and a decision to make.

The move came quickly. The surprise? Who didn’t get the call.

Why Max Clark Wasn’t the Choice

Despite a red-hot start in Triple-A, top prospect Max Clark was never seriously in the mix.

Manager A.J. Hinch made that clear before Friday’s game.

“In regards to Max Clark, no, he wasn’t in consideration to come up,” Hinch said via the Detroit Free Press. “We’ve been very consistent with him needing time to continue the development.”

That might raise eyebrows given Clark’s numbers, but internally, the plan hasn’t changed.

Clark’s Bat Is Ready — But the Timeline Matters

On paper, it’s easy to make the case.

Clark has been dominant at Triple-A Toledo, hitting .405 with a 1.076 OPS through his first 11 games. He’s showing discipline at the plate, controlling at-bats, and playing steady defense in center field.

But for the Tigers, this isn’t about a quick fix. It’s about the long view.

“He’s taken everything that we have asked him to do and started to apply it in Triple-A,” Hinch said. “He has done a really good job getting himself used to Triple-A.”

Translation: progress is real, but the process isn’t finished.

Why Wenceel Pérez Got the Call

Instead of accelerating Clark’s timeline, Detroit turned to a more immediate, experienced option in Wenceel Pérez.

Pérez was promoted from Toledo ahead of the series opener against the Miami Marlins, offering the Tigers a player who has already spent time in the big leagues and can step into the role without disrupting long-term plans.

“Wenceel was the clear option,” Hinch said.

It’s a decision rooted as much in roster balance as it is in player development.

Balancing Urgency with Patience

There’s no question the Tigers need help now. Meadows is expected to miss significant time, and center field isn’t a position you can patch together easily.

But rushing Clark, even with the numbers he’s putting up, was never going to be the solution.

Detroit views him as a key part of its future. And for now, that future remains just a little further down the road.

Clark’s Time Is Coming

Make no mistake, though, Clark is on the radar.

Hinch acknowledged that the 21-year-old is trending in the right direction and will “factor in more and more as these things develop.” It’s not a question of if he’ll arrive in Detroit this season, but when.

For now, the Tigers are staying disciplined.

Even when the numbers, and the moment, might tempt them otherwise.