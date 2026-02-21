Watch: Max Clark Flashes Elite Speed to Pick Up Hit in Detroit Tigers Grapefruit Opener

Max Clark put his speed on full display in his first Grapefruit League game of the spring.

In Saturday’s Detroit Tigers opener against the New York Yankees, the Tigers’ No. 2 overall prospect turned a routine ground ball into a hit by simply outrunning the defense. Clark legged out an infield single in his second at-bat, showcasing the elite athleticism that has made him one of the most exciting young players in the organization.

Max Clark showing his speed on this infield single. pic.twitter.com/cwkZReHlxO — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) February 21, 2026

The play was a reminder that Clark doesn’t need to drive the ball over the fence to impact a game. His speed, instincts, and nonstop energy immediately pressure opposing defenses, even in early spring training action.

Detroit has emphasized letting its top prospects play freely this spring, and Clark’s hustle-first approach fit perfectly with that mindset in his Grapefruit League debut.