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Max Clark Explains Why Detroit Fits His Game

Max Clark Detroit Tigers graphic: Clark describes his game
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Detroit Tigers outfielder Max Clark described the kind of player he is in a clip MLB Network posted, and he put the grit first.

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“I feel like I have that gritty – there’s some flash in there, but I play hard and I’ll run in your face, I’ll throw you out, I’ll hit a homer and play defense,” Clark said in the clip, which Tigers On SI transcribed.

Clark was describing Detroit when he got to that line. “It’s a city where everyone works hard, grinds and wants to come together as one big city. I feel like I have that in my game,” he said. “It’s a little bit of everything, but it’s all based on hard work and determination to be better than you and I think that’s what the backbone of that city is built off of.”

Detroit Tigers center fielder Max Clark (15) bats against Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit
Detroit Tigers center fielder Max Clark (15) bats against Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Max Clark Had a Solid 2026 Season for the Detroit Tigers

Clark played 51 games for Detroit in 2026 after making his debut on July 31 against the Athletics, a 13-1 win in which he went 3-for-4 with two doubles. He hit .272 with three home runs and 23 RBIs, and he stole five bases on six attempts. Clark finished with a .350 on-base percentage, a .417 slugging percentage and a .766 OPS. He is 21 years old.

Clark Needs to Be an Everyday Outfielder in 2027

When opening day 2027 arrives for Detroit, Clark has to be one of the three starting outfielders. Riley Greene will be another starter in the outfield. With questions about Kerry Carpenter and Parker Meadows, Clark is clearly better than those two players. The Tigers want their young players to contribute.

Center field is the opening. Meadows started 11 of the Tigers’ first 13 games there in 2026 before an April 9 collision with Greene sent him to the hospital, and Clark is the center fielder on Detroit’s depth chart now.

Prospect Zyhir Hope, who came to Detroit from the Dodgers in the Tarik Skubal trade, is another player who could crack the Tigers outfield at some point in 2027. However, Clark and Kevin McGonigle are two young players in Detroit who play with swagger, and both are cornerstone pieces for the long haul.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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