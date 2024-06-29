in Tigers News Reports

Max Clark’s Injury Raises Concerns for Detroit Tigers

Max Clark was forced to leave his most recent game with the Lakeland Flying Tigers

Detroit Tigers top prospect Max Clark, drafted in the first round last year, suffered an injury during his most recent game with the Lakeland Flying Tigers. Clark started the game with a walk and then hurt his right leg while sliding into second base during a steal attempt. Although he exited the game, he walked off without a noticeable limp, suggesting that he might be sidelined for a short period.

Early Season Struggles Followed By Improvement

Clark had a rough start to his season, batting .167 with a .497 OPS through his first eight games in High-A. Despite an initial ranking as the Tigers’ No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline, early struggles saw Jackson Jobe take the top spot by May.

However, Clark showed signs of improvement in May with a .284 average and a .780 OPS. Although his average dipped in June, he hit two home runs and maintained a steady walk rate.

Injury Concern for Max Clark

Clark’s progress hit a bump with the recent injury, raising concerns about the future availability of one of the Tigers’ most promising young talents. The severity of the injury remains unconfirmed by Lakeland, but the hope is that it is not serious and that he can continue to build on the improvements he has shown in recent months.

