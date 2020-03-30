44.9 F
Detroit
Monday, March 30, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions NewsVideos

Max Kellerman makes case for Matthew Stafford replacing Tom Brady [Video]

By Don Drysdale

Detroit
moderate rain
44.9 ° F
46 °
44 °
93 %
2.9mph
90 %
Sat
49 °
Sun
55 °
Mon
48 °
Tue
43 °
Wed
46 °

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Red Wings potential ‘fourth jersey’ leaked [Photo]

According to Icethetics, based on some confidential reports, it is possible that the NHL's new 'fourth jersey' program in...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Have the Detroit Lions been bluffing leading up to NFL Draft?

The first wave of NFL free agency is in the books and now the talk is heating back up...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Is Joe Burrow really going to fall into the Detroit Lions lap?

We are now less than a month away from the start of the 2020 NFL Draft and around these...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

First of all, let’s be clear on something. Matthew Stafford will 100% be the Detroit Lions QB in 2020.

That being said, ESPN’s Max Kellerman recently made a case as to why Stafford could replace Tom Brady as quarterback of the New England Patriots.

“I wonder if Stafford’s available still,” Kellerman said on “Get Up!” recently. “Because Detroit won three games. People can say whatever they want about, ‘well Detroit really wants to win this year.’ They always seem to want to win. Stafford has elite talent but has underachieved compared to his elite talent, at least in terms of playoff success. And he is the most talented guy who could maybe be available.”

How doe some of these talking head keep their jobs?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleAG’s office asks for Michigan State basketball player to be investigated for sexual assault

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

MSU NewsArnold Powell - 0

Could Michigan/Michigan State basketball seniors run it back? NCAA to vote

Is it possible that we get to see at least two more matchups between Michigan State's Cassius Winston and...
Read more
U of M News

Michigan’s Isaiah Livers releases statement regarding NBA decision

Arnold Powell - 0
This is one of the decisions we have been waiting for and we now have an answer. According to Michigan Junior forward Isaiah Livers, he...
Read more
U of M News

Michigan’s Austin Davis reveals big difference between Juwan Howard and John Beilein

Don Drysdale - 0
When former Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein announced prior to the 2019-2020 season that he was leaving for the NBA, most Wolverines fans...
Read more
General Topic

Betting Shows Dismal Outlook for Lions As They Start Free Agency with Surprising Signings

George Blouth - 0
There’s no skirting around the subject, 2019 was an abject disaster for Bob Quinn’s men, who had the haplessness of the Redskins to thank...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Marvin Jones wants to hit Detroit Lions record in 2020

Don Drysdale - 0
Marvin Jones is heading into the final year of his contract with the Detroit Lions and many have speculated that the Lions will not...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Tom Brady thanks healthcare workers while sharing TB-12 methods

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
Tom Brady has a new NFL home in Tampa Bay as the newest quarterback of the Buccaneers after signing a two-year contract earlier in...
Read more

Detroit Lions invite fans to create “Lion King” inspired videos, with Matthew Stafford kicking things off

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
While we're all doing our best to avoid the spread of COVID-19 by staying at home, a new Twitter trend has emerged that has...
Read more

Matthew Stafford releases statement, commits $100,000 to fight COVID-19

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
We already knew that Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly recently donated $5,000 to Wahlburgers in Royal Oak provide free meals to first responders...
Read more

Kelly Stafford makes big announcement on Instagram

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
On Tuesday night, a report surfaced that Matthew and Kelly Stafford were paying for first responders meals at Wahlburgers in Royal Oak up to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.