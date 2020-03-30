Max Kellerman makes case for Matthew Stafford replacing Tom Brady [Video]

First of all, let’s be clear on something. Matthew Stafford will 100% be the Detroit Lions QB in 2020.

That being said, ESPN’s Max Kellerman recently made a case as to why Stafford could replace Tom Brady as quarterback of the New England Patriots.

“I wonder if Stafford’s available still,” Kellerman said on “Get Up!” recently. “Because Detroit won three games. People can say whatever they want about, ‘well Detroit really wants to win this year.’ They always seem to want to win. Stafford has elite talent but has underachieved compared to his elite talent, at least in terms of playoff success. And he is the most talented guy who could maybe be available.”

How doe some of these talking head keep their jobs?