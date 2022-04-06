Max Kellerman makes insanely ignorant comment about Tiger Woods on eve of Masters

Athlete: a person who is trained or skilled in exercises, sports, or games requiring physical strength, agility, or stamina.

On the eve of the Masters golf tournament, Max Kellerman has made a comment about Tiger Woods that will likely haunt him for the remainder of his career.

On Wednesday, during the latest Key, Jay, and Max show, Keyshawn Johnson and Jason Williams, who are both former professional athletes, said that Woods is a great athlete and Kellerman disagreed.

“I would not say that (Tiger Woods is an elite athlete)” Kellerman began. “I don’t think you can demonstrate that by just playing golf. What I know about Tiger is that his hand-eye is next level, his will to win is extremely excellent, and his mechanics are beautiful.”

“I don’t know how fast he runs, how high he jumps, all of that. You can look at him and tell, but you don’t know that by him playing golf, I don’t know what his time in the 40 is, stuff like that.”

Take a listen:

“No I would not say that.”@maxkellerman doesn’t think Tiger Woods is an elite athlete. Do you agree? #KJM pic.twitter.com/wcJyoXGAsQ — Keyshawn, JWill & Max (@KeyJayandMax) April 6, 2022

By that logic, Kellerman must not think Michael Phelps, Shaun White, Roger Federer, Serena Williams, or Conor McGregor are elite athletes seeing as how we don’t know their 40 time or vertical jump.

Max!

We love ya, man, BUT COME ON!!!!