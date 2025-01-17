fb
Friday, January 17, 2025
Detroit Lions

Maxx Crosby Admits He’s ‘Selfishly Mad’ at the Lions for Their Success

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Maxx Crosby, a Michigan native and lifelong Detroit Lions fan, is finding himself with mixed feelings as the Lions rise from perennial underdogs to Super Bowl contenders. The Raiders’ star defensive end, who spent his childhood watching the Lions struggle, admitted Friday on Good Morning Football that he’s a bit “mad” at the team for finally showing signs of success now that he's playing for a different franchise.

Maxx Crosby’s Childhood Frustration with the Lions

Growing up in Lapeer, Michigan, Crosby spent years cheering for the Lions, but those years were filled with frustration as the team struggled to put together consistent wins. “It kind of bothers me, because I had to wait my whole childhood for them to be good. Now that I’m in the league, I’m on another team and they want to be Super Bowl contenders,” Crosby said as quoted by 97.1 The Ticket. “So selfishly, I’m kind of mad at them.”

Despite the jealousy, Crosby’s feelings are rooted in a deep love for his home state’s team. The 27-year-old has always had a connection to Detroit, from growing up in Michigan to playing at Eastern Michigan University before making it to the NFL.

Admiration for Dan Campbell’s Leadership

While Maxx Crosby might be a little envious of the Lions' newfound success, he’s also deeply impressed by the culture that Dan Campbell has built in Detroit. Crosby, who wrapped up his fourth straight Pro Bowl season, has heard nothing but positive feedback about Campbell from former teammates like Amik Robertson and Pat O'Connor, both of whom joined the Lions this season. “Everybody says the same thing. They’re like, ‘I hope one day you just get to be able to be in that locker room with Coach Campbell. He’s incredible,'” Crosby shared.

Crosby went on to explain that Campbell’s commitment to his players is the real deal. “They said he’ll literally die for the players. He lives by that. The things you see in the locker room post-game and the interviews and everything, that’s who he is,” Crosby said. “People kind of clowned him at first, they’re like, ‘The kneecaps and all this stuff is out this world,’ but he truly lives by that. And I know that for a fact.”

A Long-Awaited Rebirth for Detroit Sports

For Maxx Crosby, watching Detroit’s sports teams experience a resurgence has been a source of inspiration. “I grew up in Michigan right down the street. It’s incredible to see for the city because it’s been some long years. The Lions haven’t won in a long time, and now you see the Pistons winning, the Red Wings are winning, so I get to watch from a distance. Even the Tigers are back winning. I’m like, ‘Damn, now I’m in Vegas, now y’all wanna win,'” Crosby laughed. “My whole childhood I was in a tough place.”

Crosby’s comments reflect the pride he feels in seeing Detroit's sports scene finally turning a corner. However, that pride is mixed with a bit of bittersweetness as he watches from afar, knowing he’s not part of the Lions’ resurgence.

The Bottom Line: A Michigan Native with Mixed Emotions

Maxx Crosby’s feelings about the Lions’ rise are a mix of jealousy, pride, and admiration. As a lifelong Detroit fan, he’s happy to see the team finally achieving success under Dan Campbell’s leadership. However, there's also a part of him that can’t help but wish that success had come earlier, before he was already committed to another NFL team. As Crosby watches from Las Vegas, he’s undoubtedly cheering for his hometown team, but also wishing he could be a part of the action.

