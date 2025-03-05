Maxx Crosby Lands Massive Contract For 2025 and Beyond

Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby will not be traded to the Detroit Lions, as he has secured a historic contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders. According to Adam Schefter, Crosby is set to sign a three-year deal worth $106.5 million, with an eye-popping $91.5 million guaranteed. This contract makes Crosby the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, underscoring his immense value to the Raiders’ defense.

A Landmark Deal for Maxx Crosby

This extension marks the third time in four years that the Raiders have addressed Crosby’s contract, further solidifying his role as the cornerstone of their defense. The deal ensures that Crosby will remain with the Raiders for the foreseeable future, continuing his impact on the field.

Crosby has been a standout performer for the Raiders, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and establishing himself as one of the league’s top pass rushers. His new contract reflects his dominant presence and leadership on defense, and it’s clear that the Raiders are committed to keeping him as the face of their defensive unit for years to come.