The Detroit Lions are once again being mentioned in connection with Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby, and the latest trade speculation has fans dreaming about a potentially devastating pairing with Aidan Hutchinson.

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With the November 10 NFL trade deadline approaching, an October 30 social media rumor claimed Detroit was among four teams that had contacted Las Vegas about the five-time Pro Bowl defensive end.

The other teams mentioned were the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and San Francisco 49ers.

However, there’s an important catch: the claim originated from an unverified NFL rumor account, and no established NFL insider has independently confirmed that the Lions recently contacted the Raiders.

That doesn’t mean Detroit couldn’t pursue Crosby. It means the latest buzz should be treated as speculation rather than confirmation of active negotiations.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) line up before a play against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors Get Another Twist

The bigger development involves what Las Vegas might actually demand to move its franchise defender.

According to recent reporting citing NFL insider Jason La Canfora, several teams are weighing potential offers for Crosby, and the Raiders’ asking price is still believed to be two future first-round draft picks.

That’s an enormous price, especially for a Lions organization that has several important financial decisions approaching.

However, not everyone believes Las Vegas can command that return.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter recently suggested the trade market has cooled, explaining that Crosby’s importance to the franchise makes a deal increasingly complicated.

“The trade talks surrounding Maxx Crosby have lost a little bit of steam,” Schefter said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “He means so much to that Raiders franchise and it makes sense to keep him.”

That creates an interesting disagreement over Crosby’s trade market. Some reporting suggests teams are still considering offers, while Schefter has questioned whether anyone will meet Las Vegas’ price.

Lions Have Already Faced a Maxx Crosby Decision

This isn’t the first time Crosby’s name has surfaced in Detroit.

As we previously reported, Lions team president Rod Wood acknowledged in March that the organization did not seriously pursue the earlier Crosby opportunity because of financial concerns.

Wood explained that adding another expensive superstar could jeopardize Detroit’s ability to retain its existing core.

That remains a legitimate concern.

Crosby signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in 2025, keeping him under contract through the 2029 season. Acquiring him would require Detroit to consider both the massive draft-pick investment and the financial obligations that follow.

But imagine the possibilities.

Crosby and Hutchinson rushing from opposite sides would force offenses into some extremely uncomfortable decisions. Double-team one, and the other gets a favorable matchup.

Detroit already has a productive pass rush, but adding Crosby could transform it into one of the NFL’s most intimidating defensive fronts.

Brad Holmes Has a Bigger Decision to Make

The Lions are also watching their NFC competitors make aggressive moves.

As we reported after Chicago acquired Jeffery Simmons, the Bears surrendered two future first-round picks to add another star defender.

Meanwhile, Detroit continues evaluating its options as Brad Holmes approaches the deadline.

The question is whether spending multiple premium selections on another pass rusher makes more sense than addressing the Lions’ vulnerable secondary.

There is also the uncertainty surrounding Crosby’s health. His proposed offseason trade to Baltimore collapsed following medical concerns, making any potential acquisition even more complicated.

For now, there is no confirmed new offer from Detroit and no indication a deal is imminent.

Still, the latest speculation and reports of a potentially active market ensure Crosby’s name will remain part of the conversation.

And if the Raiders eventually become willing to negotiate at a lower price, Holmes would have an awfully interesting decision to make.

After all, a defensive front featuring Aidan Hutchinson and Maxx Crosby?

Good luck blocking that.