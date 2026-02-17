Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Maxx Crosby to Detroit Lions Rival

Every so often, a hypothetical trade pops up that makes Detroit Lions fans stop scrolling and say, “Wait… what?”

This is one of those.

While the Lions themselves weren’t included in ESPN’s latest batch of trade proposals, one idea involving the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders should absolutely set off alarm bells in Detroit, because it would drop one of the NFL’s most destructive defenders right into the NFC North.

The Trade That Could Change the Division

In a proposal outlined by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, the Bears would acquire Maxx Crosby from the Raiders in exchange for wide receiver DJ Moore and a 2026 first-round pick, plus a late pick swap.

If that sounds terrifying from a Lions perspective, it should.

Crosby lining up twice a year against Jared Goff, alongside an already aggressive Chicago defense, would dramatically shift the balance of power in the division.

Why the Bears Might Actually Consider It

Barnwell explained why Chicago could be willing to move on from Moore, even though he’s been one of their most productive offensive players:

“I’m not sure Johnson really loves Moore. The Bears will be locked into Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III — both on rookie deals — as two of their top wide receivers in 2026. Colston Loveland will command a ton of targets.”

Barnwell went further, suggesting scheme and personnel preferences could make Moore expendable:

“The Bears could move on from Cole Kmet, but what if Johnson wants to live in 12 personnel more often? What if he prefers Olamide Zaccheaus as a third receiver on a much cheaper contract, given the journeyman’s blocking ability? Moore’s a better player, but the Bears can find a replacement for his targets at a much cheaper cost.”

From a Lions standpoint, this is where the concern starts to grow. If Ben Johnson — now Chicago’s head coach — is willing to sacrifice offensive firepower to supercharge the defense, that’s a problem.

Why the Raiders Would Listen

Barnwell also laid out why Las Vegas could be motivated to move their defensive star, especially with a rookie quarterback on the way:

“The Raiders, meanwhile, need to add help at wide receiver for presumptive No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza. Speedy flanker Tre Tucker profiles as a secondary option, while 2025 draft picks Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr. failed to impress in their rookie seasons, racking up a combined 42 catches for 445 yards.”

He continued:

“Klint Kubiak should lean into 12 personnel with Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, but Vegas still needs a starting-caliber wideout.”

And while free agency could offer alternatives, Barnwell made it clear Moore would be a clean solution:

“Raiders GM John Spytek could look toward his old stomping grounds in Tampa Bay and attempt to sign Mike Evans if the future Hall of Famer hits free agency. But Moore would be a much-needed addition for the Raiders, who need to surround Mendoza with talent to ensure that their new QB can live up to expectations.”

Why Maxx Crosby in Chicago Is a Nightmare Scenario

Barnwell didn’t mince words about what Crosby would do for the Bears’ defense:

“Crosby pushes everyone into the right role, notably Sweat, who would see far fewer double-teams.”

That’s the sentence Lions fans should read twice.

A Bears front featuring Crosby and Montez Sweat would instantly become one of the most dangerous pass-rushing units Detroit has faced in years.

Barnwell acknowledged the cost — but framed it as a calculated gamble:

“Giving up a first-round pick would be painful, and the Bears need to address safety with Jaquan Brisker hitting free agency. But if they think they’re close to making a deeper playoff run, adding Crosby would be one way to leverage Caleb Williams’ rookie-scale salary.”

The Lions Angle: This Is Exactly What Detroit Doesn’t Want

From Detroit’s point of view, this proposal is alarming for one simple reason: it makes a division rival significantly tougher in the exact area that causes problems for the Lions.

Elite edge rushers disrupt Detroit’s timing offense

NFC North matchups swing on quarterback pressure

Crosby is the type of defender who wrecks game plans

The Lions have spent years climbing to the top of the division. A move like this by Chicago would threaten that balance immediately.

Final Thought

This trade isn’t guaranteed to happen — but it’s realistic enough to matter.

And if the Bears do manage to land Maxx Crosby?

Detroit Lions fans will remember this proposal as the moment they realized the NFC North arms race had officially escalated.