Baltimore Ravens Back Out of Maxx Crosby Trade

A stunning twist has emerged involving star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

The Las Vegas Raiders released an official statement confirming that the Baltimore Ravens have backed out of a previously agreed trade involving Crosby.

Raiders release official statement

In a graphic posted by the team, the Raiders said:

“The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby. We will have no further comment at this time.”

At this time, neither team has publicly provided additional details about why the deal fell apart.

What happens next?

With the trade agreement now voided, Crosby’s status returns to uncertainty. For now, he remains under contract with the Raiders until any future deal is finalized or a new agreement is reached.

Crosby has been one of the NFL’s most disruptive defensive players in recent years and remains a cornerstone piece of the Raiders’ defense.

The situation is still developing, and further clarification from either organization could emerge in the coming hours.