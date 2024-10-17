Maxx Crosby’s Cryptic Comments Have Detroit Lions Fans Excited

Defensive end Maxx Crosby, one of the most dominant pass rushers in the NFL, has stirred the pot with some cryptic remarks that have caught the attention of Detroit Lions fans. Crosby, who has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be traded and that Raiders owner Mark Davis has stated he won’t be, left many wondering after his comments to reporters on Wednesday.

“I’m not here to rebuild, I’m here to win,” Crosby said as quoted by Pro Football Talk. “So, you know, I don’t know. Whatever that means, but yeah I’m here to win now. And wherever I’m gonna be, I’m gonna be here to win. So that’s all that matters to me.”

The statement sent shockwaves across fan bases, especially Lions fans who have been buzzing with trade rumors since Aidan Hutchinson’s season-ending injury. While Crosby’s comments don’t directly imply he’s looking for a way out, they certainly hint at his frustrations with the current state of the Raiders.

With the Raiders in the midst of a losing season and discussions of a potential rebuild growing louder, Crosby’s determination to win might have him weighing his options. How could anyone not think about moving to a contending team, especially when a team like the Lions, fresh off a 47-9 victory over the Cowboys, looks like a legitimate Super Bowl contender?

While Crosby emphasized that he’s committed to winning, it’s that offhanded “wherever I’m gonna be” remark that has people talking. Could he be considering a future outside of Las Vegas?

Detroit Lions fans, who have been clamoring for reinforcements to the defensive line after Hutchinson’s injury, couldn’t help but get excited about the idea of adding a player of Crosby’s caliber. While there’s no confirmation that a trade is on the horizon, Crosby’s comments have certainly added fuel to the fire of speculation.

As the trade deadline approaches, Lions fans will be keeping a close eye on Crosby, hoping that “wherever he’s gonna be” could soon be in the Honolulu blue and silver.