fb
Thursday, October 17, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsMaxx Crosby's Cryptic Comments Have Detroit Lions Fans Excited
Detroit Lions

Maxx Crosby’s Cryptic Comments Have Detroit Lions Fans Excited

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
16

Defensive end Maxx Crosby, one of the most dominant pass rushers in the NFL, has stirred the pot with some cryptic remarks that have caught the attention of Detroit Lions fans. Crosby, who has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be traded and that Raiders owner Mark Davis has stated he won’t be, left many wondering after his comments to reporters on Wednesday.

“I’m not here to rebuild, I’m here to win,” Crosby said as quoted by Pro Football Talk. “So, you know, I don’t know. Whatever that means, but yeah I’m here to win now. And wherever I’m gonna be, I’m gonna be here to win. So that’s all that matters to me.”

Detroit Lions Maxx Crosby

The statement sent shockwaves across fan bases, especially Lions fans who have been buzzing with trade rumors since Aidan Hutchinson’s season-ending injury. While Crosby’s comments don’t directly imply he’s looking for a way out, they certainly hint at his frustrations with the current state of the Raiders.

With the Raiders in the midst of a losing season and discussions of a potential rebuild growing louder, Crosby’s determination to win might have him weighing his options. How could anyone not think about moving to a contending team, especially when a team like the Lions, fresh off a 47-9 victory over the Cowboys, looks like a legitimate Super Bowl contender?

While Crosby emphasized that he’s committed to winning, it’s that offhanded “wherever I’m gonna be” remark that has people talking. Could he be considering a future outside of Las Vegas?

Detroit Lions land DE Maxx Crosby has high praise Maxx Crosby reveals

Detroit Lions fans, who have been clamoring for reinforcements to the defensive line after Hutchinson’s injury, couldn’t help but get excited about the idea of adding a player of Crosby’s caliber. While there’s no confirmation that a trade is on the horizon, Crosby’s comments have certainly added fuel to the fire of speculation.

As the trade deadline approaches, Lions fans will be keeping a close eye on Crosby, hoping that “wherever he’s gonna be” could soon be in the Honolulu blue and silver.

Previous article
Micah Parsons Weighs In On Detroit Lions’ Fan Base After Their Takeover of AT&T Stadium
Next article
Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn Names Best WR In NFL
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Christina on Why The Detroit Lions WILL NOT Trade For Maxx Crosby
Dave on Scott Harris Talks 2025 Detroit Tigers Roster, Payroll, and Offseason Approach
Billie on Detroit Lions Cause Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones To Lose His Mind During Radio Call
Jim Mck on Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Snubbed By Rawlings
Al on Tigers President Scott Harris Reveals Disturbing Plan For Javier Báez
R B on Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Time/Television Information Released
Dav on Detroit Tigers get ABSOLUTELY SCREWED vs. Cleveland Guardians [Video]
jimi on Packers Receiver Gets Panties In A Bunch, Refuses To Practice
Mike on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Tyler on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions