Mayhem erupts on the ice after Red Wings defeat Bruins [Video]

The good news is that the Detroit Red Wings were able to finally break their six-game losing streak, coming back from an 0-2 deficit to defeat the Boston Bruins by a 5-3 final score tonight at Little Caesars Arena. Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic turned in a strong performance, turning aside 47 Bruins shots.

After the final horn, the action wasn’t over. Bruins forward Anton Blidh started jawing at Detroit’s Filip Zadina, while Boston’s Brandon Carlo tried to get at defenseman Gustav Lindstrom and then Zadina. The on-ice officials tried to direct both teams back to their respective benches but to no avail. Carlo took a swipe at Zadina, and it wasn’t long before everyone grabbed a dance partner:

Mayhem at the end of the game as the Bruins refuse to leave the ice, going after Zadina. Benches almost emptied – Red Wings win. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/s4wXF4Ec46 — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) April 6, 2022

Zadina himself had a hand in Detroit’s victory, scoring his 8th goal of the season. Also tallying for Detroit were Michael Rasmussen and Sam Gagner﻿﻿ (empty net).