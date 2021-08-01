McKayla Maroney reveals sickening story about ‘naked’ encounter with Larry Nassar on top of her

By now, you have almost certainly heard the horror stories about Larry Nassar sexually abusing a countless number of athletes.

On Sunday, former USA Gold Medal gymnast McKayla Maroney took to Twitter and while bashing the USA Gymnastics and Team USA, she revealed a disturbing encounter with Nassar.

“So, @USAGym and USOC aka @TeamUSA When I was under “your care” in Tokyo competing for Team USA at 15, and my parents weren’t allowed to stay in my hotel, or see me in person… When I was all alone, naked, with Larry Nassar on top of me for 50min balling. Who’s fault is that?”

Maroney added that she was “molested twice a day” at the Karolyi camp where she trained at every month.

“USOC was so hands off I didn’t even know I was under their care — Or that the Karolyi camp I trained at every month was an Olympic facility managed by them!!? To me It felt more like a gym in the middle of a forest, with limited food supply, and a doctor molesting me twice a day.”

Maroney said he was told to “Shut the fuck up, and don’t ever say anything like that about Larry Nassar again” by an older teammate.

“I was told to “Shut the fuck up, and don’t ever say anything like that about Larry Nassar again” by an older teammate I looked up to. That scared the hell out of me, so I listened, and didn’t say anything for a long time. I just suppressed it until it came up again in 2015.”

USOC was so hands off I didn’t even know I was under their care — Or that the Karolyi camp I trained at every month was an Olympic facility managed by them!!? To me It felt more like a gym in the middle of a forest, with limited food supply, and a doctor molesting me twice a day. https://t.co/mF5aIEqJmP — mckayla (@McKaylaMaroney) August 1, 2021

So, @USAGym and USOC aka @TeamUSA When I was under “your care” in Tokyo competing for Team USA at 15, and my parents weren’t allowed to stay in my hotel, or see me in person…

When I was all alone, naked, with Larry Nassar on top of me for 50min balling. Who’s fault is that? — mckayla (@McKaylaMaroney) August 1, 2021

I was told to “Shut the fuck up, and don’t ever say anything like that about Larry Nassar again” by an older teammate I looked up to. That scared the hell out of me, so I listened, and didn’t say anything for a long time. I just suppressed it until it came up again in 2015. — mckayla (@McKaylaMaroney) August 1, 2021