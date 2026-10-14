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Next gameRed WingsThu, Oct 15 vs PHI · 7:30 PM1-3

McLellan Names Tarasov Detroit’s Starter Against the Flyers

Daniil Tarasov in net for the Detroit Red Wings before his start against the Philadelphia Flyers
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Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan is going back to Daniil Tarasov. Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday that the plan is for Tarasov to start Thursday, Oct. 15, when Detroit hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 p.m. ET. It is a much-needed assignment for a goalie who has made one start in the Red Wings’ first six games.

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Tarasov has appeared in two games this season and started only one of them. He stopped all 30 shots he faced at Montreal on Oct. 10, carried a shutout into overtime, then lost in a shootout, which left him with an overtime loss instead of a win. He also worked in relief against the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 9. His season line is 0-0-1 with a 0.66 goals-against average and a .974 save percentage.

John Gibson Has Struggled for the Red Wings

John Gibson has started five of Detroit’s six games and has little to show for them. He is 1-3-1 with a 3.76 goals-against average and a .863 save percentage, with no shutouts. The Red Wings are 1-3-2. A change in net was not going to stay off the table much longer, and the case for Tarasov was already on the table earlier Wednesday.

Tarasov also draws a soft landing for a first look. Philadelphia arrives at 0-5-3, still chasing its first win of the season eight games in.

Daniil Tarasov Has a Chance to Take the Net

Gibson and Tarasov are both on expiring deals. Tarasov signed a one-year, $2 million contract in July, Gibson’s $6.4 million deal runs out at the same time, and both are headed for unrestricted free agency next summer. Gibson has shown he may not have much left in the tank, and he is unlikely to be part of Detroit’s long-term plans either way.

That makes Thursday an audition, and what follows it matters more than the start itself. If Tarasov is sharp again, McLellan has to decide whether to come back to him Saturday, Oct. 17, against the San Jose Sharks. Tarasov not starting against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, a 5-4 overtime loss, suggested McLellan was not ready to go that far yet.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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