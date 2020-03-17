Media reacts to Detroit Lions decision to cut Devon Kennard

On Tuesday afternoon, we were all a bit surprised (and not happy) when news broke that the Detroit Lions had decided to cut team captain, Devon Kennard.

Following the move, the media, who gets to work with Kennard up close and personal, had some telling responses.

The Lions' NFLPA rep. This is going to be another one that lands hard on the locker room. https://t.co/iFjfSKN538

This is surprising from the standpoint of what he's meant to the locker room — but does explain how they plan on using Jamie Collins. https://t.co/Koigb4DQSW

— Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 17, 2020