Medrick Burnett Jr. Dies After Gruesome Head Injury During Rivalry Game

In a heartbreaking tragedy, Medrick Burnett Jr., a redshirt freshman linebacker for Alabama A&M University, has passed away after suffering a severe head injury during a game. According to a report from TMZ Sports, the 20-year-old student-athlete died on Tuesday, weeks after the injury occurred, leaving the Bulldog family devastated.

The Injury and Aftermath

Burnett suffered a catastrophic head injury during a collision in a late October game against Alabama State, one of the school’s biggest rivals. In the aftermath of the injury, Burnett endured several brain bleeds and significant swelling, which required immediate medical intervention. His family, led by his sister Dominece James, launched a GoFundMe campaign to support Medrick’s medical expenses and care, providing updates on his critical condition.

Despite all efforts, including a craniotomy to relieve pressure on his brain, Medrick’s condition did not improve, and he passed away shortly after his 20th birthday, celebrated on October 27.

A Tribute to Medrick Burnett Jr.

Alabama A&M’s athletic director, Dr. Paul A. Bryant, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Medrick Burnett, calling him more than just an outstanding athlete. “Medrick was more than an exceptional athlete; he was a remarkable young man whose positive energy, leadership, and compassion left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him,” Bryant said. “While words cannot adequately express our grief, we are humbled by the strength of his family, who stood by his side throughout this unimaginable ordeal.”

A Community in Mourning

The loss of Burnett has sent shockwaves through the Alabama A&M community, with teammates, coaches, and friends mourning the loss of a beloved individual who had a bright future ahead of him. The university and athletic department have expressed their deepest condolences, and the football program will undoubtedly feel the loss of a young man whose impact extended beyond the football field.

Medrick Burnett Jr.’s passing is a sobering reminder of the risks that athletes face in contact sports, and the heartfelt tributes from his family and school show just how deeply he was loved by those around him. As the Bulldog family mourns, Medrick's memory will live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.