Meet New Detroit Red Wing Danny O’Regan

By Chris Lavallee
1 Min Read

The Detroit Red Wings today acquired Danny O’Regan from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Michael Del Zotto who they acquired in exchange for Givani Smith.

Danny O’Regan was drafted in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft in the fifth round 138th overall, he made his NHL debut on November 21st of 2016 against the New Jersey Devils. O’Regan has appeared in 30 career NHL games over his career logging one goal and five assists for a career six points. He has played for the San Jose Sharks, Buffalo Sabres and Anaheim Ducks in his career.  This season O’Regan has been playing for the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League.

O’Regan has been having a good season recording three goals and 15 assists for 18 total points this season. The 5-foot-10 C/LW will report to the Red Wings’ AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. This is a move that should provide the Red Wings with some depth down the middle in case of an injury.

