Mega mock draft trade offer is one the Detroit Lions cannot refuse

I have been saying it ever since the moment the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford (unofficially) and I will say it until the final moment before they are on the clock with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Lions must do everything in their power to trade down in the draft (unless Zach Wilson happens to fall into their laps at No. 7).

In Mel Kiper’s latest Mock Draft, he has the Lions doing that.

Kiper suggests the Lions trade the No. 7 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for the No. 12 and No. 43, plus a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the No. 7 overall pick, Kiper believes San Francisco would select QB Justin Fields out of Ohio State, while the Lions would land LB Micah Parsons out of Penn State.

From ESPN:

Another trade, and this one could cost the 49ers a lot of capital. It’s tough to project the exact details, but moving up five spots in a talented quarterback class means there will be competition. We can look to the Mitchell Trubisky trade as one comp, but another could be the Steelers’ move for Devin Bush in 2019, where they jumped 10 spots with the Broncos and had to give up the Nos. 20 and 52 picks, plus a third-round pick the following year.

Yes, it’s 10 spots, but the Lions should expect a similar return. That would mean they’d get pick No. 12, the 49ers’ second-rounder this year and a future pick, though San Francisco doesn’t have a third-round selection because of its trade for Trent Williams last year. I wouldn’t be shocked, though, if the 49ers had to give up their 2022 first-round pick to get it done.

The 49ers would get their quarterback. Detroit is rebuilding and needs premium picks to add talent across its roster, and it already has the Rams’ first-rounders in 2022 and 2023 and their third-rounder this year. This is a win-win deal for both sides.

With the Lions moving down in my mock trade with the 49ers, that takes them out of the quarterback race but gives them extra draft capital. Jared Goff is going to remain on their roster in 2021 because of his salary, but he might not be the long-term solution. And I don’t expect Detroit to improve next season, which means it could have another valuable pick (plus it has the Rams’ first-round picks in 2022 and 2023). The Lions allowed 6.3 yards per play under former coach Matt Patricia last season, which ranked last in the league. They need help on defense. Parsons is a versatile linebacker with some pass-rush upside.

In my opinion, the Lions should accept this trade in a heartbeat if it is on the table. Micah Parsons is an absolute beast on the field and being able to trade down and still land him would be amazing.