36.1 F
Detroit
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Mel Kiper has Detroit Lions selecting QB in latest mock draft…with a caveat

By Don Drysdale

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Mel Kiper has Detroit Lions selecting QB in latest mock draft…with a caveat

Heading into the 2019 regular season, the hope was that the Detroit Lions would take a step forward and...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Former Detroit Tiger Aubrey Huff banned from San Francisco Giants World Series reunion

According to a report from The Athletic, former Detroit Tiger Aubrey Huff has been banned from the San Francisco...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Kenny Golladay’s Instagram response seems to question Bob Quinn’s decisions

On Monday, Adam Schefter dropped a report which indicates that Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn has spoken to multiple teams...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Heading into the 2019 regular season, the hope was that the Detroit Lions would take a step forward and challenge for the NFC North crown.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately, Matthew Stafford suffered a broken back and the Lions ended up with a 3-12-1 record, which was the third-worst record in the NFL. Even with Stafford around, the Lions defense was so bad that there is little chance that they would have had a realistic chance of making the playoffs.

The silver lining, if you want to call it that, is the Lions will have the No. 3 pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft. The only question is, who will the Lions select if they keep the No. 3 pick?

- Advertisement -

Well, ESPN draft guru (I use that term loosely) Mel Kiper Jr. just released his most recent mock draft and he had the Lions selecting Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, but it comes with a caveat. That caveat is that the Lions will also keep Stafford around rather than trading him.

Embed from Getty Images

The Lions say they’re not shopping quarterback Matthew Stafford, but there is some buzz that they like Tagovailoa, who might not work out for teams before April’s draft because of his hip injury. Is that just a smoke screen? We’re still two months away from the draft, of course. Stafford’s contract is extremely tough to trade in 2020 — the team could have up to a $32 million dead-cap hit — but what if Detroit likes Tagovailoa so much that it keeps Stafford on the roster for another year? This pick also seems like the perfect spot for a team to trade up to get a quarterback, whether that’s Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert or someone else. Could the Chargers or Raiders or Jaguars move up to jump the Dolphins at No. 5 and get their guy? Everything is in play here, and since I’m not going to project trades, I’ll stick with Tagovailoa at No. 3.

Nation, do you think it would be a good strategy for the Lions to select Tua at No. 3 and also keep Stafford around?

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceMel Kiper
ViaESPN
Previous articleReport: Former Detroit Tiger Aubrey Huff banned from San Francisco Giants World Series reunion

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Mel Kiper has Detroit Lions selecting QB in latest mock draft…with a caveat

Heading into the 2019 regular season, the hope was that the Detroit Lions would take a step forward and...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Report: Former Detroit Tiger Aubrey Huff banned from San Francisco Giants World Series reunion

Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from The Athletic, former Detroit Tiger Aubrey Huff has been banned from the San Francisco Giants 10-year World Series Championship...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Kenny Golladay’s Instagram response seems to question Bob Quinn’s decisions

Don Drysdale - 0
On Monday, Adam Schefter dropped a report which indicates that Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn has spoken to multiple teams about a potential trade that...
Read more
MSU News

Report: Michigan State’s Mel Tucker hires Spartan’s next offensive coordinator

Don Drysdale - 0
For years, the Michigan State offense has been pathetic. In fact, that may be putting it kindly. The hope is that with Mark Dantonio stepping...
Read more
General Topic

Ryan Newman needs prayers after fiery crash at Daytona 500 [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
UPDATE: The latest from NASCAR is that Ryan Newman is in serious condition but with injuries not expected to be life-threatening. Thank God. https://twitter.com/RyanFieldABC/status/1229605065708769285 https://twitter.com/NASCAR/status/1229602665170112514 FROM EARLIER: There is nothing...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Kenny Golladay’s Instagram response seems to question Bob Quinn’s decisions

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
On Monday, Adam Schefter dropped a report which indicates that Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn has spoken to multiple teams about a potential trade that...
Read more

Detroit Lions receive epic haul in latest NFL Mock Draft

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
The 2020 NFL Draft is still a couple of months away but the mock drafts have been coming out right and left for some...
Read more

The Detroit Lions would be making huge mistake by trading Darius Slay

Detroit Lions News Travis Gibbs - 0
The latest news coming out of the camp of the Detroit Lions is that they're taking calls for all-pro cornerback Darius Slay. https://detroitsportsnation.com/report-detroit-lions-discuss-darius-slay-trade-multiple-teams/ddrysdale/detroit-lions-news/02/17/2020/219769/ Slay is going...
Read more

League executive speculates on price tag for Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
On Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Detroit Lions have talked to multiple teams about a trade that would involve Pro Bowl...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.