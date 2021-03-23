Mel Kiper has Detroit Lions making a huge mistake in Mock Draft 3.0

Sharing is caring!

Some refer to ESPN’s Mel Kiper as the NFL Draft ‘Guru’ but he has never been my cup of tea.

But after reading Kiper’s most recent NFL Mock Draft, especially in regards to what he has the Detroit Lions doing, he has slipped even further down my list of NFL Draft evaluators.

In his Mock Draft 3.0, Kiper has the Lions making what I believe would be a huge mistake by selecting a wide receiver with the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Specifically, Kiper has the Lions selecting Alabama Heisman Trophy-winning receiver, DeVonta Smith. Here is what Kiper has to say about the pick.

From ESPN.com:

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

The Lions’ projected starters at wide receiver? New signings Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman. There’s not much else behind them, with Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. both signing elsewhere. I would say this pick is likely going to the best wideout on the board, and Smith would be a tremendous choice. The Heisman Trophy winner doesn’t have the biggest frame (6-foot-1, 175 pounds), but you shouldn’t underestimate him. He is one of the best route runners I’ve scouted, and he beats any corner put in front of him. Detroit is clearly rebuilding, so I also wouldn’t be surprised if it trades down to pick up more draft capital.

Don’t get me wrong here. I think Smith has a chance to be a very good receiver in the NFL but “very good” is not good enough to waste a No. 7 pick on a player who may touch the ball 6-7 times a game.

What do you think?