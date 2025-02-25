Tuesday, February 25, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsMel Kiper Has Detroit Lions Making Big Mistake in Pre Scouting Combine...
Detroit Lions

Mel Kiper Has Detroit Lions Making Big Mistake in Pre Scouting Combine NFL Mock Draft

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

In anticipation of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, which kicks off this week in Indianapolis, NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper has dropped his 2025 NFL Mock Draft 2.0. As you will see below, Kiper has our Detroit Lions making a big mistake with the No. 28 overall pick in the first round.

Detroit Lions Select Oluwafemi Oladejo With No. 28 Pick

Mel Kiper Has Detroit Lions Selecting Oluwafemi Oladejo, OLB, UCLA with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

On one hand, Detroit ran into bad luck in 2024 with an inconceivable number of injuries to its defense, seemingly dooming the otherwise dominant team. On the other, the Lions never really had a clear No. 2 pass rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson (who missed some time himself with a leg injury). Za'Darius Smith had four sacks over eight games after a midseason trade to Detroit, but no other edge rusher had more than three sacks,” Kiper wrote about the pick. “The rest of this roster is too good to ignore this, and GM Brad Holmes should be looking for answers in both free agency and the draft.

Oladejo has steadily risen in this class, moving from Round 3 to the Round 2 conversation with a good Senior Bowl week. The jump to Round 1 is a bit of a projection, but Oladejo is getting buzz right now — I think he could be in this range after the combine. He should test well considering his burst and intensity. And while he had just 4.5 sacks in 2024, his tape is really good.

Oluwafemi Oladejo By the Numbers (2024)

  • Tackles: 57
  • Sacks: 4.5
  • Passes Defended: 2

Bottom Line

When watching the tape, Oluwafemi Oladejo seems like a decent player, but selecting him with the No. 28 overall pick, in my opinion, would be a HUGE reach by the Lions. In fact, I would not be surprised at all if Oladejo is available when the Lions are on the clock with the No. 60 overall pick.

Previous article
Detroit Lions Answer At Defensive Tackle Just Became Available
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Thomas C Riddell on NFL Insider Reveals Matthew Stafford’s Contract Demands for 2025
David Niezgoda on Detroit Lions Announce Full Coaching Staff for 2025
Garpike on NFL.com Reveals Detroit Lions Tackling Grade for 2024
B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Designed and hosted by Level 99 Design