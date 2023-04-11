We are just weeks away from the start of the 2023 NFL Mock Draft and we will soon know what our Detroit Lions decide to do with their two picks in the first round. ESPN NFL Draft “Guru” Mel Kiper has released his latest NFL Mock Draft, and he has the Lions striking gold with the No. 6 overall pick. In fact, Kiper has the Lions selecting EDGE Will Anderson Jr. at No. 6.

Key Points

The NFL Draft is just weeks away

The Lions hold the No. 6 and No. 18 picks in the first round

Mel Kiper believes that Will Anderson will fall to the Lions at No. 6

Mel Kiper has Detroit Lions striking gold in latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Here is how Kiper has the first two rounds playing out for the Lions:

6. Lions (via LAR) – Will Anderson Jr., OLB, Alabama

I love the potential pairing of Anderson on the other side of Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick a year ago. That's a scary edge rushing duo. In 2021, Anderson's 79 QB pressures ranked first in the country, while Hutchinson was second with 64. Anderson had 17.5 sacks to Hutchinson's 14. These two know how to get after quarterbacks. For a Detroit team without many available starting spots on its roster, this would be a tremendous selection.

18. Lions – Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

People keep telling me Robinson won't last into the 20s. He's that good. It's just really tough to find the perfect landing spot for him because teams finally understand the value of running backs in Round 1. So I'm going to follow Todd McShay's lead and slot in Robinson to Detroit. Why? Because he'd be better in 2023 than D'Andre Swift, who is a free agent next year, and because he'd bring a receiving threat to the offense that free agent signing David Montgomery just doesn't have. Robinson is a luxury pick, but the Lions really don't have that many needs. They can afford a luxury selection here.

48. Lions – Jack Campbell, ILB, Iowa

Campbell opened up some eyes at the combine, where he tested really well in everything … but the 40-yard dash (he ran a 4.65). That's OK. If you watch his tape, you can see his limitations. He's not going to be able to run stride for stride with tight ends. Still, at 6-foot-5, 249 pounds, he can be an asset on early downs as a run stopper. He's a great tackler. In Detroit, he could compete with Alex Anzalone in the middle of the defense.

55. Lions (from MIN) – Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

That's an A draft grade, right? All four of these prospects would play early and often.

Bottom Line: Lions fans should be excited with this outcome

Folks, though I 100% respect the work Mel Kiper puts into the NFL Draft, I generally disagree with the majority of his takes. THAT BEING SAID… If the Lions land Anderson Jr., Robinson, Campbell, and Hyatt with their first four picks, they will have absolutely NAILED THE FIRST to rounds of the draft. Do you agree?