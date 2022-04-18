Mel Kiper Jr. explains why he will not attend 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is under two weeks away and fans of teams across the country are starting to get very excited to see who their team will select.

Anyone who has followed the NFL Draft over the years is well aware that Mel Kiper Jr. is a fixture as he has been on ESPN’s draft show for 38 years.

Kiper Jr. will be on the show again this year but he announced on Monday that he will not attend the draft in person as he is unvaccinated.

Below is the statement Kiper Jr. released on Monday.

“The NFL Draft is the highlight of my year and I am looking forward to taking part in my 39th this month for ESPN,” Kiper tweeted. ” For all three days, I will appear from my home studio in Maryland rather than onsite in Vegas as I am unvaccinated from Covid-19. I completely support everyone determining what’s best for their individual circumstance and recognize the value of vaccines. Simply put, my Covid vaccination decision is very specific to my own personal medical history. I appreciate my colleagues, particularly the production staff and my fellow commentators, for their support and flexibility. NFL fans are the most passionate in all of sports and I can’t wait for another great NFL Draft.” -Mel Kiper Jr.

I am looking forward to being part of the 2022 NFL Draft, my 39th for ESPN pic.twitter.com/C5ea9NjdqK — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) April 18, 2022

