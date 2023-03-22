Mel Kiper praises Lions GM Brad Holmes for his drafting superpower

Mel Kiper Jr., a prominent NFL analyst, recently commended Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes for his draft prowess. Holmes took over a struggling Lions team in 2021, and his rebuilding process began with the trade of quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. In the years that followed, Holmes's drafting skills shone through, with his picks contributing to the team's success. He started off by taking right tackle Penei Sewell with the seventh overall pick in 2021 and went on to draft five defensive players in 2022, with many of them making an impact in their rookie season.

Key Points:

Holmes receives high marks for his draft record from Kiper Jr.

Holmes inherited a struggling Lions team and traded quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams in one of his first acts as GM.

Holmes has built the Lions into a competitive team in just two years, with several of his draft picks making an impact.

The Lions have two first-round picks and five of the first 81 selections in the 2023 draft.

Mel Kiper praises Lions GM Brad Holmes

On Wednesday, Kiper talked about Holmes' drafting ability, and to say that he had nice things to say about the Lions GM would be an understatement.

- Advertisement -

“I’d give him an A, a solid A,” ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said in a conference call Wednesday. “You could go A-plus.”

The Big Picture: Holmes has been rocking the NFL Draft

Holmes's drafting ability has earned him praise and recognition from the NFL community, and it shows that the Lions are headed in the right direction. With the team's success and the upcoming draft picks, there is much anticipation surrounding the Lions and their future in the NFL.

The impact of Brad Holmes' drafting success cannot be overstated, as it is a critical component of building a competitive team in the NFL. The Lions have struggled in recent years, but with Holmes at the helm, they are quickly becoming a team to watch. His drafting skills have enabled the team to acquire talented players, and the Lions have the potential to continue improving with the draft picks they have in the upcoming draft.

Bottom Line – Holmes's drafting superpower has earned him high praise

In just two years, Holmes has transformed the Lions into a competitive team with his astute draft picks. With the upcoming draft picks, the Lions have a bright future ahead of them, and fans are eagerly anticipating what's to come. The success of Holmes's draft record shows that he has what it takes to build a winning team in the NFL.