The 2023 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday night, and NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper has released his final 2023 NFL Mock Draft. As it stands, the Detroit Lions hold the No. 6 and No. 18 picks in the first round, and it will be very interesting to see which direction Lions GM Brad Holmes decides to go. According to Kiper, the Lions will make a pick at No. 18 that will upset many fans.

Mel Kiper's final 2023 NFL Mock Draft will upset some Detroit Lions fans

Kiper released his final mock draft this morning, and he has the Lions making the following picks. Don't shoot the messenger!!!

6. Lions (via LAR) Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

A hole at cornerback opened up after the Lions traded away Jeff Okudah, and they could get the first choice of a really solid corner class. Witherspoon can lock down one side of the field. Detroit could also fill a need with pick No. 18.

18. Lions Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

The Lions really don't have many immediate roster holes, but I love the idea of coach Dan Campbell going for an old-school tight end to help his offense. Mayer is a willing blocker and has upside as a pass-catcher.

Bottom Line: If Kiper is correct, some fans will not be happy

It would be no surprise whatsoever if the Lions select Devon Witherspoon with the No. 6 overall pick, but if they take TE Michael Mayer at No. 18, there will be quite a few fans who will question what Brad Holmes is doing. The Bottom line is that Mel Kiper is rarely correct in his NFL Mock Drafts, so just take a deep breath and let the draft play out.