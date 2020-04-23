Mel Kiper’s ‘Final Mock Draft’ may upset quite a few Detroit Lions fans

By the time we go to bed tonight, we will finally have our answer to what the Detroit Lions will do with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft guru (debatable) Mel Kiper has released his final mock draft and we have a feeling that it will upset quite a few Lions fans.

Kiper believes the Lions will select DT Derrick Brown out of Auburn with the No. 3 overall pick.

From ESPN:

Personally, I believe that picking Brown at the No. 3 overall pick would not be a good value pick. Though he is believed to be the best DT in this draft, I don’t believe he will be the type of impact player that Jeffrey Okudah will be.

Nation, what do you think?