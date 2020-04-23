41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, April 23, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Mel Kiper’s ‘Final Mock Draft’ may upset quite a few Detroit Lions fans

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Rapoport: Detroit Lions engaged in trade talks with multiple teams

Don Drysdale - 0
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions "have been engaged with multiple teams about potentially trading out of the No. 3 spot,...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Where the Detroit Lions will be selecting in the 2020 NFL Draft

Don Drysdale - 0
Draft Day is officially upon us and for Detroit Lions fans, this is basically our Super Bowl! The 2020 NFL Draft will kick off tonight...
Read more

By the time we go to bed tonight, we will finally have our answer to what the Detroit Lions will do with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft guru (debatable) Mel Kiper has released his final mock draft and we have a feeling that it will upset quite a few Lions fans.

Kiper believes the Lions will select DT Derrick Brown out of Auburn with the No. 3 overall pick.

From ESPN:

Personally, I believe that picking Brown at the No. 3 overall pick would not be a good value pick. Though he is believed to be the best DT in this draft, I don’t believe he will be the type of impact player that Jeffrey Okudah will be.

Nation, what do you think?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell
Views148

More on this topic

Previous articleRapoport: Detroit Lions engaged in trade talks with multiple teams

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.