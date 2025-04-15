Mel Kiper’s Final Mock Draft Sends Explosive Georgia Edge to Lions in 3-Round Mock Draft

Mel Kiper Jr.’s final mock draft has the Lions taking a high-upside Georgia pass rusher at No. 28, followed by key picks on the offensive line and linebacker.

The 2025 NFL Draft is just days away, and the final wave of mock drafts is rolling in — complete with fresh speculation, bold predictions, and a whole lot of wishful thinking.

Among the most respected voices in the business, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has released his final three-round projection, tag-teaming with Field Yates to cover all 32 teams. And for Detroit Lions fans, the haul he cooked up looks both smart and satisfying — especially when it comes to upgrading the defense.

Round 1, Pick 28: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

If there’s one need the Lions haven’t fully addressed this offseason, it’s finding a true running mate for Aidan Hutchinson on the edge. Mel Kiper has Detroit landing one of the best remaining pass rushers in the class with Mykel Williams out of Georgia.

“We talk a lot about the Lions’ pass-rush hole opposite Hutchinson,” Kiper wrote. “Let’s fix it. Williams can beat blockers with his explosiveness, and he has even more upside for new Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard to unlock.”

At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Williams brings size, power, and first-step burst, making him a perfect developmental piece who could contribute immediately on passing downs. With new DC Kelvin Sheppard taking the reins, getting a raw but high-ceiling talent like Williams could be exactly what this defense needs to reach the next level.

Round 2, Pick 60: Marcus Mbow, G, Purdue

On offense, Detroit is expected to shore up the interior offensive line, particularly at right guard — and Kiper thinks Marcus Mbow out of Purdue might be the guy.

“There’s an opening at right guard in Detroit, and Mbow could compete with Kayode Awosika and Christian Mahogany to start,” Kiper noted. “He has spent two seasons at right tackle but started at right guard for Purdue in 2022.”

A starting guard spot is up for grabs, and Mbow would enter camp as a legitimate contender to start Day 1. He’s long, powerful, and familiar with multiple positions along the line — exactly the kind of versatility the Lions value.

Round 3, Pick 102: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

Linebacker isn’t a glaring weakness on the Lions’ roster, but it’s definitely a spot that could use some future-proofing. With Alex Anzalone heading into the final year of his contract and injuries taking a toll on the position last year, Kiper sends Clemson’s Barrett Carter to Detroit in Round 3.

“He could contribute in a lot of ways,” Kiper wrote. “Carter had 77 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 9 pass breakups last season.”

Carter is known for his range, coverage instincts, and versatility — traits that could allow him to develop into a three-down linebacker. And with Jack Campbell looking to take on an even bigger role in Year 3, Carter would round out a young, athletic LB corps that could grow together for years.

The Bottom Line

Mel Kiper’s three-round mock draft gives the Lions a potential edge-rushing star, a plug-and-play guard, and a high-upside linebacker — all from top Power Five programs. It’s a draft class that checks boxes, fills needs, and builds for the future.

Of course, anything can happen on draft night — but if things shake out the way Kiper sees it, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell should be pretty happy with their haul.