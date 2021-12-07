Mel Tucker announces that two coaches are leaving Michigan State

According to Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, a pair of coaches have decided to move on with their careers. Those coaches are cornerbacks coach Traveres Tillman and offensive analyst Effrem Reed.

From Mel Tucker:

Wishing Coaches Effrem Reed and Traveres Tillman the best of luck at their next destinations. They were a big part of our football family and helped build a relentless culture. Thank you for your hard work and dedication to our football program.

