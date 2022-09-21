Mel Tucker: Big Questions Surrounding Him

Was Mel Tucker The Right Guy?

Michigan State Football got exposed on national television against the Washington Huskies. This led to a bunch of questions surrounding Mel Tucker. Eric and Ryan discuss these questions and compare them to a former coach who had a downturn in his third year as well, but ultimately turned it around

