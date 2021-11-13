Mel Tucker close to securing mega deal with Michigan State

Earlier in the week, we passed along a rumor heard on 97.1 the Ticket that Mel Tucker was close to getting a long term mega deal with Michigan State.

Now, we have a report from Colin Cowherd that Tucker and MSU are close to a new deal and that negotiations are moving quickly.

I’m told Mel Tucker & MSU are close to a new deal. Negotiations are friendly and moving quickly. This isn’t Colorado. MSU is all in on football. Contract offer is huge. Reminder, Dan Gilbert is billionaire alum. He and donor Mat Ishbia all in. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 13, 2021