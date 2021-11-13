Mel Tucker close to securing mega deal with Michigan State

Earlier in the week, we passed along a rumor heard on 97.1 the Ticket that Mel Tucker was close to getting a long term mega deal with Michigan State.

Now, we have a report from Colin Cowherd that Tucker and MSU are close to a new deal and that negotiations are moving quickly.

