Mel Tucker has blunt response when asked to say nice things about his rival [VIDEO}

Everyone knows the famous saying from the beloved Walt Disney classic film “Bambi” telling us not to say anything at all if there’s nothing nice to say – and that applies to college football rivalries.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker, who defeated the Michigan Wolverines in his first matchup against them last October, had a rather blunt response when he was asked directly to say three nice things about his rivals.

“No, I can’t,” he said after a moment of deliberation.

Tucker is electing to let his team’s work on the field last year at The Big House in Ann Arbor speak for itself, as they took down the Wolverines in a massive upset.