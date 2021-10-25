Mel Tucker knows matchup vs. Michigan is ‘not just another game’

This coming Saturday, Mel Tucker and the undefeated Michigan State Spartans will host Jim Harbaugh and the undefeated Michigan Wolverines for the coveted Paul Bunyan Trophy.

On Monday, Spartans head coach Mel Tucker spoke to reporters and he made it clear that this is “not just another” game.

Mel Tucker: “We understand this is not just another game.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/9Lp6q1eoh9 — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) October 25, 2021

Here are some more of the comments Tucker made on Monday.

Mel Tucker: "We all know this is a big week and what this is all about, playing the school down the road for the Paul Bunyan Trophy." — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 25, 2021

Tucker on both teams being unbeaten and plenty on the line beyond the rivalry: "Records are the records and it's all about preparation at this point." — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 25, 2021

Tucker on the amount of new players and learning about the rivalry: "We took are of that history lesson … for our newcomers. Took care of that this morning." — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 25, 2021

More from Tucker on rivalry: "It's in your face every single day. … A day hasn't gone by where someone hasn't said something to me about this game." — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 25, 2021

Tucker on what wins in a rivalry: "What prevails is execution … our focus is going to be eliminate the drama in our preparation." — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 25, 2021