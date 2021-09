Michigan State will take on Northwestern in a matter of minutes and Spartans head coach Mel Tucker has finally named a starting quarterback.

According to Tucker, Payton Thorne will get the start against the Wildcats.

Personally, I believe Anthony Russo was the better option. It will be interesting to see if he gets in the game.

On pregame radio show, Mel Tucker says Payton Thorne will start. — Matt Wenzel (@mwenzel2) September 4, 2021