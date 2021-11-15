NCAA Football: Michigan State at Michigan

Mel Tucker threatens Michigan State players who were ‘too cold’ on bench

by

Mel Tucker is doing everything he can to build a tough team at Michigan State and he is not about to put up with players who are not going to bring positivity to the program.

On Monday, Tucker spoke to the media and he said that players who are “not up” on the sideline or sitting down like they are “cold” need to “get out of here.”

Here is Tucker’s full quote.

