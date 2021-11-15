Mel Tucker threatens Michigan State players who were ‘too cold’ on bench

Mel Tucker is doing everything he can to build a tough team at Michigan State and he is not about to put up with players who are not going to bring positivity to the program.

On Monday, Tucker spoke to the media and he said that players who are “not up” on the sideline or sitting down like they are “cold” need to “get out of here.”

Here is Tucker’s full quote.

Mel Tucker said he made note of the players who weren’t engaged on the sideline against Maryland. Said they can go sit in the locker room or “The Deep End” with students if they aren’t up and involved during games. Good look at the tone he’s trying to set this week: pic.twitter.com/MIy90kaImF — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) November 15, 2021