Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Hornets finalizing pre-NBA Draft blockbuster trade

Sharing is caring!

Let the games begin!

According to a report from NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Memphis Grizzlies are finalizing a trade to send Jonas Valanciunas and 2021 Nos. 17 and 51 picks to the New Orleans Hornets for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, 2021 picks Nos. 10 and 40, and a protected 2022 first-round pick via the Los Angeles Lakers.

It should be an entertaining week leading up to the 2021 NBA Draft!

BREAKING: Memphis is finalizing a trade to send Jonas Valanciunas and 2021 Nos. 17 and 51 picks to New Orleans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, 2021 picks Nos. 10 and 40 and a protected 2022 first-round pick via the Lakers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 26, 2021