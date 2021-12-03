Memphis Grizzlies set new NBA record during blowout win over Thunder

They say records are meant to be broken, but it may be a long time before we ever see something like this tonight.

The Memphis Grizzlies showed absolutely no mercy against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, burying them into the ground and then pushing them towards the center of the earth with a devastating 152-79 victory. In doing so, they set the record father biggest margin of victory in NBA history:

Memphis Grizzlies 152 Oklahoma City Thunder 79: Biggest margin of victory in NBA history. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2021

Jaren Jackson Jr. led all Grizzlies in scoring with 27 points on the night, while every Grizzlies bench player but one reached double digits.