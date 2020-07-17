41.2 F
MHSAA makes decision to start fall sports as scheduled

Are they making the right call here?

By Michael Whitaker

The spread of COVID-19 has turned the sports world upside down, and while there have been doubts on whether or not high school athletics would be able to start as scheduled in the fall, the Michigan High School Athletic Association has made a decision regarding fall sports.

They’re moving forward with a plan that calls for all fall sports to start as scheduled in the fall.

However, any potential problems with the spread of COVID-19 could force a scheduling change, and there will be contingency plans in place.

“Our student-athletes just want to play, and we’ve gone far too long without them playing. But doing so safely, of course, remains the priority,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “Our plan moving forward is Fall in the Fall, starting on time. We’re excited to continue moving forward to bring back sports safely. It’s important for keeping students in our schools and keeping students in our sports programs.

“We remain grateful to the Governor for the opportunity to build the schedule and policies for returning sports to schools. We will continue to support her directives and those of the state and local health departments as we work to create the safest environment for all involved in our activities.”

Are they making the right call here?

Quotes via 97.1 The Ticket

Michael Whitaker
