MHSAA to ignore Governor Whitmer’s suggestion for two-week pause

On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference to discuss the current state of affairs when it comes to COVID-19 in the state of Michigan.

During the presser, Whitmer suggested a two-week pause for youth sports, which includes high school sports in the state.

Well, according to MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl, high school sports will continue as planned.

From Detroit Free Press:

“We’re finishing basketball today and tomorrow,” Uyl said, who then explained why he was not going to order the MHSAA to comply with Whitmer’s request.

Uyl added that with spring sports being outdoors and low contact, he was confident they can finish their season also.

“So with testing, the low-contact nature of spring sports and everything being outdoors, we’re confident that we can finish the third season and do it really well,” Uyl said.

Nation, is this the correct decision?

@evstockton catches up with @MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl, who shares his thoughts on the state of high school athletics in Michigan as well as the safety measures that have been enacted to make these games possible. pic.twitter.com/5fWKSiahMC — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 9, 2021