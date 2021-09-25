Miami Dolphins announce unfortunate decision regarding Tua Tagovailoa

When it comes to dodging injuries, Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has not exactly been like Barry Sanders when he used to dodge defenders.

On Saturday, the Dolphins announced that they have officially placed Tua on injured reserve, which means he will miss the next three games at a minimum.

We certainly wish Tagovailoa the best as he recovers, he is a great kid.

Dolphins officially placed QB Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve, meaning he’s out for at least three games, and promoted QB Reid Sinnett to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/fOKMbY13Dc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2021